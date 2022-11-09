NEW YORK (PIX11) — GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max Rose in a second straight cycle to maintain control of New York’s 11th Congressional District.

Fresh off of her win, the Republican joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to discuss her vision for the future and what she believes carried her to victory in New York City’s only red district, which includes all of Staten Island plus a stretch of southwest Brooklyn.

“They want to see secure borders, they want to see safe streets, they want to see a strong economy, they want to see this unsustainable spending that is fueling inflation to stop,” said Malliotakis of voters in the district. “Those are the values I was fighting for each and every day in Washington.”

