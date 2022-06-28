NEW YORK (PIX11) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin has won New York’s Republican gubernatorial primary, clearing the way for him to represent the party in November’s general election.

The Associated Press called the race for Zeldin, giving the Long Island congressman the victory over challengers Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, and Harry Wilson.

Zeldin, who represents a wide swath of Suffolk County, campaigned on pledges to cut taxes and repeal policing reforms made in recent years. He has also been outspoken about his anti-abortion views, a stance that could loom large at the polls in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Zeldin will face off against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in November.

Regardless of who his challenger is, Zeldin will face an uphill battle as he vies to become the first Republican to hold the governor’s mansion since George Pataki’s third term expired in 2006. Registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by more than two to one in the Empire State.