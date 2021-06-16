Last debate for NYC mayoral candidates as early voting continues

MANHATTAN — The candidates running in the Democratic primary to be New York City’s next mayor have made their pitches to voters in the final televised debate.

The candidates were asked about a rise in violent crime and other issues that impact the city’s recovery from the pandemic.

The candidates at times sent pointed comments toward each other. The primary election to replace term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio is on June 22.

Early voting began June 12 and runs through June 20.

New York City is using ranked choice voting in this election, where voters can pick up to five candidates and rank them.