Final day of early voting in NY primary; NYC mayoral hopefuls make last-minute appeals

NEW YORK — Candidates in a host of New York primary races were out in full force on Sunday, making last-minute appeals to voters at campaign stops ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Sunday marked the final day of early voting in New York. Polling places for early voting and primary day can often be different, so be sure to check your poll site information before heading out to vote.

You can find your early voting and primary day polling site here.

In the crowded race for the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor, candidates Andrew Yang, Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia were expected to attend an afternoon rally in Chinatown encouraging the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders community to vote in the primary.

Another leading candidate, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, spoke to churchgoers in Brooklyn before heading to Washington Heights in Manhattan for a tour of the neighborhood. He was also expected to attend an evening vigil in the Bronx for two young children who narrowly missed serious injury during a brazen sidewalk shooting caught on video this week.

Mayoral candidates Ray McGuire and Shaun Donovan also appealed to New York City’s faithful, each with several church appearances Sunday morning. McGuire was later slated to attend a Father’s Day barbecue in Queens.

Dianne Morales did not release a campaign schedule for Sunday. She cast her primary ballot at an early voting location in Brooklyn on Saturday.

In the Republican primary for New York City mayor, the campaigns for leading candidates Curtis Sliwa and Fernando Mateo also appeared to remain quiet on Sunday.

On Saturday, Sliwa spent time wooing potential voters at Positano’s Restaurant and Bar in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Primary day in New York will be held on Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.