Key results could come Tuesday in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK — New York City elections officials plan to release a potentially decisive update on the Democratic mayoral primary.

They plan to release results including absentee ballots on Tuesday — two weeks after polls closed and a week after a tallying flub marred the debut of ranked choice voting in the race for the nation’s most prominent municipal job.

At the moment, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams leads. But former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley also appear to have a shot at victory.