NEW YORK — More than 130,000 ballots used for pre-election testing made it into the city’s ranked choice voting numbers released Tuesday, according to the Board of Elections.

New York City mayoral frontrunner Kathryn Garcia spoke to the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to share her reaction to the news of the mishap and what she thinks needs to change.

“I wish I was more surprised that the Board of Elections was struggling to get this right,” Garcia said.

The mayoral hopeful said the board needs a “full revamp,” and that the counting of the votes needs to be as transparent as possible.

Garcia said the people in charge of counting votes should be held accountable when errors like this happen, so that New York voters feel confident in the process.

While we wait for new, corrected primary numbers to be released Wednesday, Garcia said she is still confident she has a path to securing the Democratic nomination.

“We have to wait and have patience and make sure everyone’s vote gets counted,” she added.

Whoever wins the primary, Garcia said she would accept the results of the election once they are certified and would support whoever the Democratic nominee is.

Regardless of Tuesday’s mishap with the primary numbers, Garcia said she still believes in ranked choice voting for New York. She said the new voting method has made it easier for more women and people of color to run and have a fair chance in city elections.