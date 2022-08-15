The NY-10 Democratic Primary Debate will air on PIX11 and PIX11.com on Aug. 17, 2022, at 8 p.m.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Primary season in New York isn’t over yet: this week, residents can head to the polls again to vote in the U.S. House and the state Senate primaries.

Early voting kicked off on Saturday and runs through Aug. 21. Primary day is Aug. 23.

One of the most closely watched primary races is New York’s 10th Congressional District. It’s currently represented by Rep. Jerry Nadler, but he will no longer live in the district because maps were redrawn using 2020 Census data. The redrawn district includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn. A crowded field of contenders are running to represent the area in Congress.

Dan Goldman, Yuh-Line Niou, Carlina Rivera, Mondaire Jones, Elizabeth Holtzman, and Jo Anne Simon, are all vying to be the district’s next representative. Ahead of primary day, the candidates who polled above 5% in a new PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey on Monday will share their visions for the future of New York, and the country, in PIX11’s NY-10 Democratic Primary Debate.

Those candidates are Dan Goldman, Yuh-Line Niou, Carlina Rivera, Mondaire Jones, and Jo Anne Simon. Viewers will get to hear candidates’ views on education, crime, immigration and more.

The debate will air Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 8-9 p.m. on PIX11. Viewers can also catch a livestream of the debate on PIX11.com, the PIX11 News app and PIX11’s Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the debate on Twitter using #PIXDEBATENY10.

PIX11 and Nexstar Media have partnered with CUNY Medgar Evers College for the debate, which will be moderated by PIX11’s Dan Mannarino. Candidates will face questions from PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff.

Learn more about the candidates in New York’s 10th district. Contenders who will be at the debate have an asterisk next to their names:

Yuh-Line Niou* – Niou is a member of the state Assembly. She’s considered a front-runner in the race. Niou has been a progressive champion in the statehouse and is supported by the Working Families Party. Niou, who is Taiwanese, saw an opportunity to run for Congress to serve the large Asian communities in Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Carlina Rivera* – Rivera, who represents part of Manhattan in the New York City Council, was born and raised on the Lower East Side to a mother who emigrated from Puerto Rico. She’s one of the top candidates in the race, based on PIX11 poll data released on Monday and in July.

Dan Goldman* – Goldman is a former federal prosecutor. He served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against former President Donald Trump. Goldman said he plans to use his experience as a prosecutor to fight against gun violence in the district.

Mondaire Jones* – Rep. Jones is a member of Congress, but the representative, who moved from the Hudson Valley area to the district to run after maps were redrawn, has not gained traction in polls. Jones made history as the second openly gay Black man elected to Congress. Rep. Jones has said this race is important because New York needs to elect a Democrat who will fight tooth and nail for them.

Elizabeth Holtzman – Holtzman, a former congresswoman, is looking to make a comeback. She said on her campaign site she wants to bring her experience and “proven track record” to Congress. Holtzman previously served as Brooklyn district attorney and as New York City comptroller.

Jo Anne Simon* – Simon, a current member of the state Assembly, is looking to join Congress so she can bring New York issues to Washington, she’s said. The candidate, who’s worked as a disability civil rights lawyer, grew up in Yonkers as the daughter of Italian immigrants. On her campaign site, Simon said she’s “dedicated her life to fighting for equal rights for all of us.”