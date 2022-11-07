NEW YORK (PIX11) — Voters are set to head to the polls in New York on Tuesday and Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin spent Monday making their final pitches to residents.

At the polls, voters will decide if they want to give Hochul her first full-term in office or if they want to have a Republican lead New York for the first time in more than a decade. The latest polls show Hochul in the lead, but the numbers didn’t stop either candidate from campaigning down to the wire.

They both hit up subway stations during their campaigns. Zeldin visited a Bronx subway station where a man was stabbed in the neck. He’s hammered home his views on how to fight crime. Hochul, who spoke to riders outside the 72nd Street station on the Upper West Side, said Zeldin’s been focused on scaring people with crime.

In recent months, Zeldin narrowed a significant gap in the polls, making the race for New York governor a competitive one. Over the weekend, Hochul brought in Democratic heavyweights to help boost her campaign, including former President Bill Clinton and President Joe Biden.

In the final hours before Election Day, the candidates have been laser focused on mobilizing votes in the five boroughs. While Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly seven to one in the city, Zeldin is fighting for every vote he can pick up in the city.

“If we get less than 30% of the vote in New York City we can’t win the race,” he said. “If we get 35% or more, it’s really difficult for us to lose the race.”