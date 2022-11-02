NEW YORK (PIX11) — With less than a week until Election Day, supporters rallied around Democratic candidate Kathy Hochul during an event to mobilize voters in Mount Vernon Wednesday.

“The energy is exciting, its out there, as people want to believe again,” Hochul told the crowd. “They want to believe in their leaders because they have been knocked down for so long.”

The newest poll from PIX11 News, Emerson College Polling and The Hill shows incumbent Gov. Hochul leading in the race with 52% of the support; Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin received 44% of the support in the poll.

Hochul told PIX11 she has no plans of slowing down in the last days of the campaign.

“I’m a street fighter and now we are taking it to the streets and energizing people,” she said.

New York City has become a key battleground in the fight for New York State. Thursday, Hochul will campaign with Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris in Manhattan. Zeldin held a campaign event on Staten Island Tuesday night.

Though Democrats far outnumbering Republicans in New York City, Zeldin said during a press conference Wednesday that his message is resonating in the boroughs.

“The numbers that we’re expecting out of Staten Island, Brighton Beach, Bay Ridge, Borough Park, Williamsburg, Crown Heights, Middle Village, the list goes on,” Zeldin said. “We’re going to do very well in New York City compared to Republican candidates in the past.”