NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman has won the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, emerging on top in a hard-fought race in the newly redrawn area.

The Associated Press called the race, declaring a victor from among a competitive field of candidates vying to represent the district encompassing Lower Manhattan and northwest Brooklyn. Goldman edged out a packed field that also included State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, State Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon, and incumbent U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, who shifted to the district to seek reelection as a result of extensive redistricting since the last election cycle.



Goldman, who served as counsel to House Democrats during the first impeachment attempt against former President Donald Trump, will face off against Republican challenger Benine Hamdan, who advanced from the Republican primary as an unopposed candidate, in November’s general election.

The Democratic field was so crowded that, just weeks ago, five different candidates earned at least 5% of support in a PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll, qualifying them for a spot in PIX11’s televised debate.

The district opened up for a swath of Democratic hopefuls after a substantial redrawing of congressional district boundaries forced the current NY-10 representative, Jerry Nadler, to run in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District.

Nadler’s shift set off a rush to represent the 10th, with candidates in the diverse field boasting experience at the federal, state, and local levels. In a district that has not been held by a Republican in nearly 100 years, the primary has taken on the weight of a de facto general election.

At one point, the hopefuls included former Mayor Bill de Blasio, in his first foray into politics since leaving office at the start of 2022. De Blasio dropped out of the race in mid-July after a poll showed him finishing eighth among a field that, at that point, included nine candidates.