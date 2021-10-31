Final day of early voting in NYC as candidates vie for undecided voters

NEW YORK — Sunday marks the final day for New Yorkers to vote early and in-person before Election Day on Tuesday.

In New York City, polls are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Your early voting polling site may not be the same location where you normally vote in general elections. There are between 10 and 32 early voting locations, depending on the borough you live in.

To find your early voting polling site, click here.

Anyone who cannot vote on Sunday can still do so at their regular polling site on Tuesday.

Nearly 135,000 people cast their ballot during the first eight days of early voting in the city, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Voters are deciding who they want to run a host of citywide and borough-based positions, including public advocate, comptroller and borough president.

Most notably, New Yorkers are poised to elect a new mayor to replace Bill de Blasio, who is term-limited.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Democratic challenger Eric Adams were out campaigning in full-force on Saturday.

Sporting a sling on his arm, Sliwa spoke to supporters in Manhattan. The mayoral hopeful was hit by a yellow taxi cab on Friday while on his way to a media interview and suffered a fractured arm.

Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels street patrol group, promised the city would be much safer with him as mayor than with Adams at the helm. More police and a tougher stance on crime are some of his key issues. He also wants to do away with New York City’s vaccine mandates.

Over in Far Rockaway, Queens, Adams told a crowd at a rally that moving New York City forward is his main priority. Increases in education and opportunities for those in poverty are some of the priorities touted by the Brooklyn borough president.

Both men present themselves as a mayor for the common person, and recent polls show Adams in the lead. Despite that, Adams said he has no plans to celebrate early.