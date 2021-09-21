Eric Adams residency controversy takes center stage — again — in race for NYC mayor

FORT LEE, N.J. — An old controversy has reared its head again in the race for New York City mayor.

New questions have been raised about where Democratic nominee Eric Adams actually lives, and his opponent, Republican Curtis Sliwa, is trying to pounce. In something of a stunt Tuesday, he tried to make the case Adams actually lives at a co-op he co-owns in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Sliwa marched on the Fort Lee co-op building with a “Where is Adams Hiding” sign and a milk carton with his opponent’s face on it.

“He can’t run if he lives here,” he proclaimed.

Adams felt compelled to give a tour of his Bed-Stuy basement apartment during the Democratic primary. It came after questions were raised about whether he lived there, or inside Borough Hall, or at the co-op he co-owns in Jersey.

The issue this time, as reported by the news site The City, is there may be irregularities with the Brooklyn building in which Adams owns. Moreover, for weeks Adams has ignored a posted sign from the department of buildings on his door.

“You’re going in and out of your building, and you’re the borough president, and you were going to ignore that?” Sliwa said. “Come on, how naïve do you think I am?”

Adams responded Monday to the questions raised about how frequently he may actually be at his registered home.

“We’ve had a history of people removing notices, taking mail out of the box,” he said. “It’s been an ongoing issue, and yes I’m going to reach out to the Department of Buildings and resolve whatever it is.”

Adams also blasted Sliwa for stunts and lies in his past as leader of the public safety group the Guardian Angels.

“He lied about a kidnapping, he used to fake crime for publicity,” Adam’s said.

Back in Fort Lee, Sliwa was politely ushered off the property by police. He did not directly encounter anyone on site who confirmed for him Adams lived here full time — which PIX 11 pressed him about.

“It’s clear other people have been here asking about Eric Adams,” Sliwa said. “Seems like maybe the building council or whoever are the shot callers said: ‘You know nothing.’”