A photo of a mom and a cat, NYC mayoral candidates bring emotional support with them to vote

New York Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:
adams sliwa voting nyc mayoral race

Democrat Eric Adams, left, and Republican Curtis Sliwa, right, brought emotional support with them to vote on Election Day on Nov. 2, 2021. (Credit: ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images; Curtis Sliwa/Twitter)

NEW YORK — New York City’s leading candidates for mayor each brought something special with them to cast their ballot on Election Day.

When Democratic hopeful Eric Adams voted at P.S. 81 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Tuesday morning, he carried a photo of his mother, who passed away earlier this year.

After voting, Adams said he felt his mother’s presence with him.

“This is for my mom and all the mothers that prayed for their children,” he said in a tweet.

Over in Manhattan, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa showed up to his polling site with one of his cats.

Sliwa’s campaign said he was not able to bring the kitty, named Gizmo, inside because of a sign that read, “NO PETS IN POLLSITE,” at the entrance to Frank McCourt High School on West 84th Street. 

In a tweet to the Board of Elections, Sliwa questioned whether it was a citywide policy. He later tweeted that the sign had been taken down.

Both candidates campaigned in earnest in the days leading up to Election Day.

Sliwa, who was hit by a cab last week, faces an uphill battle. A recent PIX11 News poll showed Adams is widely favored in the heavily Democratic city.

