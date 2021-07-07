NYC mayoral election: Eric Adams talks party unity, taking on Sliwa after winning Democratic nomination

NEW YORK CITY — The morning after winning the Democratic nomination in New York City’s mayoral race, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams spoke with PIX11’s Dan Mannarino about where he and his campaign go from here.

After a primary season that saw some sparring among candidates at debates, Adams spoke on bringing the Democratic party together in New York City ahead of the November election.

The mayoral hopeful said he’s spoken to many of the other top candidates, noting they were all extremely gracious. “They understand what the moment is,” Adams said.

The mayoral candidate also talked about his campaign plans moving forward and how he plans to take on Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, as well as take aim at the biggest issues facing the city.

