Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa face off on NYC mayoral debate stage

After a fiery face off during their first debate, mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa continued their attacks against each other Thursday. 

“We’re not going to elect a mini-me of Donald Trump,” Adams said of his Republican opponent on NY1.

Sliwa quickly responded.

“To tag me as a mini-Trump doesn’t work,” he said.

City and State Magazine reporter Annie McDonough watched the heated exchange closely.

“Eric stayed on message, Curtis tried to rattle him a bit,” McDonough said.

Sliwa accused Adams of being too closely aligned with wealthy elites and current Mayor Bill de Blaiso. 
Adams questioned Sliwa’s whereabouts during the height of the pandemic.

“I did not see Mr. Sliwa on the ground,” Adams said.

Sliwa shared exactly where he was.

“I was in Penn station, riding the subways, tending to the needy,” he said.

While Adams supports de Blasio’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers, Adams said he would have first sought more input from city unions. Sliwa pushed back against vaccine mandates for health care and city workers. 

The candidates will meet for one final debate Tuesday, Oct. 26.

