Election Day: NYCHA voters say they’ll determine next mayor

NEW YORK — Housing continues to be a top priority for voters.

There’s a big push to get the over 400,000 NYCHA residents across the city to the polls this Election Day. From the Carver Houses in East Harlem to the Ingersoll Houses in Fort Greene, NYCHA tenant leaders are urging their neighbors to step up and make their voices heard this Election Day.

Ronald Bellamy cast his vote at NYCHA’s Ingersoll Houses community center, now a voting site.

“I don’t want them to talk the talk, I want them to walk the walk,” said Bellamy of the candidates.

The tenant president of Ingersoll houses Darold Burgess says over a dozen NYCHA tenant leaders in Brooklyn have come together for an unprecedented push to get public housing residents to come out and vote.

“Everybody knows the power of the vote of the people of public housing. We have to get everybody out to vote,” said Burgess.

In East Harlem, the Carver Houses Resident Association President’s office was converted into a voting site.

Shaun Commodore, the tenant president at Carver, says the next mayor will be critical, to the future of NYCHA.

“The first priority is funding and investment in NYCHA,” said Commodore.