Early voting begins Sat: Adams, Sliwa make last-minute push in NYC mayor’s race

New York Elections

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

From left: Mayoral candidates Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa (Getty Images).

NEW YORK — After months of intense campaigning, the race for New York City mayor is coming to a close. Early voting begins this weekend, and the candidates are both working to win over last-minute voters.

Democrat Eric Adams launched his bid for City Hall 11 months ago. Friday, he rallied with supporters ahead of his campaign’s final week.

More info on our special mayoral election coverage here

But tension continues to build between Adams and his Republican foe Curtis Sliwa.

Sliwa said Friday Adams is out of touch with everyday New Yorkers.

The Guardian Angel’s founder said he plans to spend the next few days connecting one-on-one with voters in the subways, and he’ll turn to social media to mobilize voters.

For the first time, this year, voters will be able to vote in-person for mayor before election day; early voting beings Saturday morning.

More info on our special mayoral election coverage here

“It’ll be interesting to see how many New Yorkers take advantage of that,” said Ben Max of the Gotham Gazette. “We’ve seen some very long lines at the start of early voting at the start of some other elections.”

There will be 106 early voting sites across the boroughs, and the process will last until Oct. 31, before election day on Nov. 2.

New Yorkers can find their early voting locations at vote.nyc.

Before election day, the candidates will participate in one more debate, and on Monday, they’ll each sit down for a special edition of PIX on Politics. Anchor Dan Mannarino will go one-on-one with the candidates on topics ranging from Rikers Island to COVID-19 mandates.

More info on our special mayoral election coverage here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa face off on NYC mayoral debate stage

NYC mayoral debate: Adams, Sliwa spar over crime and COVID

NYC mayoral candidates clash on COVID vaccine mandate in schools

NYC mayoral candidates talk health care for city residents

NYC mayoral candidates hit campaign trail

Return of NYC Columbus Day Parade brings pomp, circumstance and politics to 5th Avenue

More New York Elections

PIX on Politics

Murphy, Ciattarelli talk taxes at PIX11 forum

The Race for NJ Gov.: Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli

The Race for NJ Gov.: Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy

PIX on Politics panel breaks down Rikers crisis, federal monitor report

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter