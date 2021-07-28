Democratic NYC mayoral nominee Eric Adams visits DC…again

NYC—Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who is the Democratic nominee for mayor, is once again traveling to Washington, D.C. for a meeting with top Democrats.

It is second such trip by Adams since clinching the nomination. He is once again traveling under the umbrella of his Brooklyn-based government office.

Previously, Adams met with President Biden to discuss gun violence. He and other Democratic officials have been attacked by Republican nominee for mayor, Curtis Sliwa, for holding “coronation” events with taxpayer money.

Wednesday’s visit came at the invitation of Congressman Jerry Nadler, dean of the NY Congressional delegation. Most of NYC’s congressmen supported other candidates as their first choice during the Democratic primary.

As Dean of the New York Delegation, I invited Borough President Adams to meet with the NYC Congressional Delegation tomorrow. We have much to discuss about the City’s needs and New Yorkers' priorities for the federal government. https://t.co/ffMqbtNf20 — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) July 27, 2021

The meeting is behind closed-doors and no formal availability for comment is planned. PIX11 is reaching out to Adams and Congressional representatives for comment.

