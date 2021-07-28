Democratic NYC mayoral nominee Eric Adams visits DC…again

New York Elections
Posted: / Updated:
Eric Adams

Brooklyn Borough President and a Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NYC—Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who is the Democratic nominee for mayor, is once again traveling to Washington, D.C. for a meeting with top Democrats.

It is second such trip by Adams since clinching the nomination.  He is once again traveling under the umbrella of his Brooklyn-based government office.  

Previously, Adams met with President Biden to discuss gun violence.  He and other Democratic officials have been attacked by Republican nominee for mayor, Curtis Sliwa, for holding “coronation” events with taxpayer money.

Wednesday’s visit came at the invitation of Congressman Jerry Nadler, dean of the NY Congressional delegation.  Most of NYC’s congressmen supported other candidates as their first choice during the Democratic primary.

The meeting is behind closed-doors and no formal availability for comment is planned.  PIX11 is reaching out to Adams and Congressional representatives for comment.

