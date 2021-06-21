Decision day looms in NY party primaries

NEW YORK (AP) — The final votes are set to be cast Tuesday in New York’s party primaries, where mayors, prosecutors, judges and city and county legislators will be on the ballot, along with other municipal offices.

The contests include one likely to decide who becomes the district attorney in Manhattan and inherits an ongoing investigation of former President Donald Trump.

New York City’s mayoral primary is using ranked-choice voting, a system that lets voters rank up to five candidates instead of choosing just one.

Voters are also deciding whether to stick with Rochester’s incumbent mayor, who has been buffeted by personal and political scandals.