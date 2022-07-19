FILE – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio winks at someone during the Columbus Day Parade on Oct. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the race for Congress on Tuesday.

He had been running to represent New York’s 10th congressional district, which includes part of Manhattan and a swath of western Brooklyn. The primary is set for Aug. 23.

“It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that,” he tweeted. “Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out.”

About 64% of Democrats in NY-10 disapprove of the job de Blasio did as mayor of New York City, according to the previous polling. De Blasio finished second-to-last in another poll featuring the nine Democrats running in the district.