NEW YORK (PIX11) – Daniel Goldman, the former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats during the first impeachment attempt against former President Donald Trump, has won the U.S. House seat for New York’s 10th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected.

It’s the seat that was previously held for years by Rep. Jerry Nadler before redrawn congressional maps pinned Nadler against longtime Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the 12th Congressional District primaries.

Goldman faced off against Republican challenger Benine Hamdan. The daughter of Lebanese immigrants, Hamdan had advanced from the Republican primary as an unopposed candidate.

Goldman won the Democratic primary in August, beating out a slew of other candidates. One of his opponents in the primary was U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, who shifted to the 12th Congressional District after the maps were redrawn.