NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is dangling the possibility he may run for his former job just six months after he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo gave a campaign-style speech Thursday to a friendly audience of about 100 people in the Bronx. Asked afterward if he would run for office, Cuomo told reporters he is “open to all options.”

He wouldn’t say whether he was thinking about challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul, his former lieutenant governor and successor. But he ripped the state’s current governance during his speech and said there’s enough time to get on the ballot in the general election.

Just weeks ago, in Cuomo’s first public appearance since leaving office, the former governor appeared to be hinting at a political comeback in remarks at a Brooklyn church. The public appearance came shortly after Cuomo’s campaign launched a digital and television advertising campaign pushing a similar message: He was driven from office unfairly.

Cuomo, in his speech at the church, quoted the Bible several times as he described his travails, then went on the offensive to attack the “political sharks” in Albany who, he said, “smelled blood” and exploited the situation for political gain.

“The actions against me were prosecutorial misconduct,” Cuomo said, repeating a theme he has pushed from the outset. “They used cancel culture to effectively overturn an election.”

Cuomo resigned in August, days after an independent probe found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and that he and aides worked to retaliate against an accuser. Cuomo acknowledged his behavior wasn’t appropriate but quickly added that nothing he did violated the law.

“I didn’t appreciate how fast the perspectives changed,” he said. “I’ve learned a powerful lesson and paid a very high price for learning that lesson. God isn’t finished with me yet.”

Several district attorneys in New York said they found Cuomo’s accusers “credible,” but said the available evidence wasn’t strong enough to press criminal charges against him. Last month, a New York state trooper sued him claiming he caused her severe mental anguish and emotional distress by touching her inappropriately and making suggestive comments. A Cuomo spokesperson called the suit a “cheap cash extortion.”