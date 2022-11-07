NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the final push before Election Day, the contenders for New York governor crisscrossed the state.

The gap has narrowed in recent weeks, with Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin closing in on incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Campaign efforts continued on Monday.

“People talk about the historical significance of being first woman governor, but I didn’t come to make history, I came here to make a difference,” Hochul told the crowd at a rally in Buffalo Monday night.

On Long Island, Zeldin fired up supporters.

“We are going to get to work for the next 24 hours,” Zeldin said. “We are going to fire Kathy Hochul.”

NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt said Zeldin really needs the support of voters in upstate New York and Western New York, while Hochul needs every vote she can get within the five boroughs.

“The key for Democrats is to motivate New York City and its suburbs to get out there and vote for the Democrat who, that they don’t know that well,” Stirewalt said.

All eyes are also on New York’s 11th congressional district, which covers Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn. It’s considered a true swing district and features a repeat matchup of Nicole Malliatokis and Max Rose. The freshman Republican is congresswoman trying to hold onto her seat against the Democrat she unseated two years ago.

In the Garden State, what’s considered the most competitive race in the state is that of the 7th congressional district. It features another rematch, Tom Malinowski versus Tom Kean, Jr.

Malinowski won two years ago, by only several thousand votes.

“That’s a race we going to be watching on election night because if Republicans safely and easily win there, that’s going to tell us a lot,” said Stirewalt. “There are a lot of similar races across the country, that’s the canary in the coal mine for Democrats.”