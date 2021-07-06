NEW YORK — The maligned Board of Elections in New York appeared confused Tuesday about when brunch is meant to be.

After accidentally releasing mayoral primary results that included test ballots, the BOE was set to share another round of preliminary results.

“We promise today’s release is more brunch special vs. club hours,” the BOE tweeted Tuesday morning.

As New Yorkers on Twitter wondered when brunch was and as the hours ticked by, people became more frustrated with the BOE, already under fire a week after the tallying flub.

What time is brunch? Asking for a friend. — Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) July 6, 2021

“The NYC Board of Elections will release the RCV round by round elimination report 2 by 7:30 pm tonight,” the agency tweeted just after 5 p.m. “We thank you for your patience while we complete our extra layer of quality control.”

City Councilman Justin Brannan got on the brunch tweet trend.

“Guys, BOE is late to brunch again,” he tweeted. “Should we just go ahead and order?”

Parks Department spokesman Sam Biederman questioned why someone would have brunch on a weekday.

“There is no such thing as brunch on tuesday you fools,” he tweeted.

New York City Hospitality Alliance Director Andrew Rigie had a different take on the issue.

“Let’s convert all these “brunch” tweets into people buying brunch to support local NYC restaurants! At this point, dinner, or even breakfast tomorrow is fine too,” he tweeted.

Regardless of when the results are released, they could determine the Democratic candidate for mayor in the race to replace Bill de Blasio.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams leads, but former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley both have a shot at victory depending on how ranked choice voting results pan out.