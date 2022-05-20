NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home.

De Blasio announced Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District. The redrawn district will include part of Manhattan and a swath of western Brooklyn.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler represents New York’s 10th District now but will no longer live in the district under maps that have been redrawn under the supervision of a New York judge. De Blasio toyed with running for governor this year but decided to sit the race out.