FILE – A voter fills out his ballot at P.S. 161 on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers filling out their ballots on Election Day will find more than just candidates.

Depending on where they live, they’ll also be faced with one or more ballot questions regarding policy proposals affecting their communities. This election cycle will feature one statewide ballot proposal, and another three just for New York City voters.

Beginning with the statewide proposal, these are the ballot issues facing New Yorkers this election:

Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022

If approved by voters, this measure would allow the state comptroller to sell up to $4.2 billion in state bonds to fund various projects encompassing environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency, and clean energy.

Specific allocations would include:

Up to $1.5 billion for climate change mitigation

At least $1.1 billion for restoration and flood risk reduction

At least $650 million for water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure

Up to $650 million for open space land conservation and recreation

NYC: Creating a Statement of Values to Guide New York City’s Government

If approved, this initiative would add a preamble to the New York City Charter defining the goal of working toward building “a just and equitable city for all.”

The preamble would also affirm the city’s need to amend “past and continuing harms and to reconstruct, revise, and reimagine our foundations, structures, institutions, and laws to promote justice and equity for all New Yorkers.”

NYC: Establishing a New York City Racial Equity Office, Plan, and Commission

If approved, this proposal would create an Office of Racial Equity, to be led by a mayoral appointee. The office would, among other goals, draft and issue a Racial Equity Plan every two years, identify “priority neighborhoods” to be highlighted in those plans, and assist city agencies in remedying the marginalization of certain individuals and communities.

Under the proposal, the mayor and city agencies would also draft their own Racial Equity Plans every two years, which would guide budget planning.

Finally, it would establish a Commission on Racial Equity made up of 15 members appointed by the mayor and the City Council speaker. That body’s duties would include reviewing the various Racial Equity Plans, tracking agency compliance, and receiving public concerns of agencies contributing to racial disparities.

NYC: Measuring the True Cost of Living in New York City

If approved, this initiative would establish a “true cost of living” metric aimed at better defining just how much it takes to get by in New York City.

Starting in 2024, the city would track this figure by looking at the cost of essentials including food, housing, childcare, and transportation, without factoring in assistance, public or otherwise.

The city would issue an annual report on this metric, as well as those used to measure poverty and establish eligibility guidelines for public benefits.