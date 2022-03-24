NEW YORK (PIX11) — The battle over bail reform is shaping up to be a major issue in the race to become New York governor.

Time is running out for Gov. Kathy Hochul to get the legislative support she needs to make changes to the state’s bail reform law. She’s hoping to get the revisions into the state budget, which needs to be approved by April 1.

However, lawmakers are pushing back against her 10-point plan. And Hochul’s political rival, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who is running for governor, says the solution is not rolling back bail reform but fixing the larger, systemic issues in the criminal justice system.

Williams, who was expected to outline his own safety plan on Thursday, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about bail reform, crime and more. Watch the video player above for the full interview.