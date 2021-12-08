NY attorney general race: Zephyr Teachout talks Cuomo, opioid crisis, bail reform and more

NEW YORK — PIX11 News is your election headquarters so we’re bringing you all of the candidates who will be vying for our vote in 2022.

Progressive candidate for New York state attorney general, Zephyr Teachout, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the biggest issues facing New Yorkers.

Teachout, who has her sights set on cleaning up corruption in Albany, spoke on the misconduct allegations around former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and how she feels current AG Letitia James has handled the investigation.

A current law professor at Fordham University, Teachout has been known for her work in anti-trust law and breaking up big monopolies.

Citing the impact of the opioid crisis across the country and in New York, Teachout said she won’t rest until Big Pharma executives have been held accountable for their role in the crisis.

She also spoke on criminal justice reform amid a rise in crime, saying she stands by the existing bail reform measures, but instead wants to take aim at interrupting the “iron pipeline” and going after illegal and ghost guns.

