NEW YORK (PIX11) — When former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned in April, Gov. Kathy Hochul replaced him with Antonio Delgado.

Delgado, who stepped down from his seat in Congress to accept the job, will now have the chance to run alongside Hochul. He won his primary election Tuesday.

Hochul and Delgado will face off against Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin and his running mate, Alison Esposito.