Alvin Bragg poised to make history, become Manhattan’s first Black district attorney

Alvin Bragg, a former top deputy to New York’s attorney general, was poised to become Manhattan’s first Black district attorney and to take over the investigation of former President Donald Trump after his closest opponent conceded in the Democratic primary.

Bragg learned about the criminal justice system firsthand growing up in Harlem. During a trip home to New York City from college, Bragg was with a group of friends leaving a basketball game when they were surrounded by police.

“They falsely accused us of stabbing someone in Central Park,” he said. “That was shortly after the Exonerated Five trials.”

Bragg recalls being stopped and frisked at gunpoint by police officers three times as a young man.

“Those early stops got me really invested in saying, ‘we’ve got to change this system,'” he said.

Bragg went from Harlem to Harvard College and then to Harvard Law School. He worked as a civil rights attorney and for the New York attorney general.

“I’m feeling a lot of gratitude” Bragg said, reflecting on the moment.

After his leading rival in the Democratic primary conceded the race, Bragg will run against Republican candidate Thoms Kenniff. With Democrats far outnumbering Republicans in Manhattan, Bragg is heavily favored to win in November.

The next district attorney of Manhattan will take over the two year high stakes investigation into Donald Trump and his business practices.

“I’m equipped to handle that kind of matter,” Bragg explained. “Having done a lot of complex white collar fraud cases involving high profile public officials.”

