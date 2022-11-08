LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The national fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives will be partly decided Tuesday in Long Island.

Long Island is an especially active battleground with three of its four congressional seats open due to incumbents not seeking reelection.

Republicans had an unexpectedly strong showing in local elections on Long Island last year and reached for possible upsets in two congressional districts now represented by Democrats.

New York’s 2nd congressional district features the only incumbent running for reelection. Republican Rep. Andrew Garbarino is being challenged by democrat Jackie Gordon, an army vet who served on the Babylon Town Council.

The other Suffolk district is NY-1. The seat is being vacated by Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor of New York. That race is between Democrat Bridget Fleming and Republican Nicholas LaLota.

Fleming is an attorney who serves on the Suffolk County Legislature. LaLota is a Navy veteran who served as the Republican commissioner for the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

In Nassau County, New York’s 3rd Distirct was Rep. Tom Suozzi’s district. Now, Democrat Robert Zimmerman is facing off against Republican George Devolder-Santos. It’s the first U.S. congressional race featuring two openly gay candidates.

Voters in New York’s 4th congressional district have to chose a replacement for Rep. Kathleen Rice, who did not seek reelection. Democrat Laura Gillen, a former Town of Hempstead supervisor, is up against Republican Anthony D’Esposito, a retired NYPD detective and Town of Hempstead councilman.