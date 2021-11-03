Adams vows to be a ‘get stuff done’ mayor after election night victory

On election night, Eric Adams promised he would be a “get stuff done” mayor.

The mayor-elect told a ballroom full of supporters Tuesday night his administration would “launch an unprecedented jobs program to link out of work New Yorkers, not just with jobs, but with skills and with training.”

Adams joined the PIX11 Morning News after his victory. He said he believes he can streamline city agencies by taking a closer look at their budgets.

“I believe we could get a 3 to 5% cost saving in every agency across the board; there’s fat there, there’s mismanagement.”

To address the ongoing crisis inside the Rikers Island jail, Adams believes there’s a new way to work with some of the most dangerous inmates.

“We can have a new form of isolation, you don’t have put someone in a small cell. Put them in another location where they won’t be harmful for others. We can do the solitary aspect of this in a humane way,” he said.

Political strategist J. C. Polanco said he believes the mayor-elect will walk into City Hall with a list of critical issues.

“He needs to tackle our homelessness crisis,” Polanco told PIX11 News.

As Adams begins to build his administration, Polanco told PIX11, “I don’t know if he’s going to keep too many of Mayor de Blasio’s people, though it’s important to know that a lot of the folks that work in the Mayor de Blasio administration are professionals and they have a lot of experience, and this may be something that Mayor Adams, Mayor-elect Adams, may wish to have on his team.”