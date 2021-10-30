Adams, Sliwa making last-minute pushes before Election Day

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — With control of the largest city in America to be decided In just days, the candidates vying to be New York City’s next mayor are doing everything they can to gain the upper hand.

Behind in the polls, but showing no shortage of willpower, Curtis Sliwa continued campaigning in Manhattan Saturday, despite being hit by a car the day before and sustaining a fractured arm, according to his staff.

Sliwa said he was struck by a yellow taxi cab Friday while on his way to a media interview. Sliwa still managed to make it to his interview and complete it before going to the hospital where he says he was told he had a fractured arm.

Despite being banged up and wearing a sling for his arm, Sliwa was energetic as he spoke to supporters in Midtown, Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

The Republican candidate guaranteed the city would be much safer with him as mayor than with Democratic challenger Eric Adams. More police and a tougher stance on crime are some of Sliwa’s key issues. He also wants to do away with New York City’s vaccine mandates.

Over in Far Rockaway, Queens, Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams told a crowd at a rally that moving New York City forward is his main priority if elected mayor. Increases in education and opportunities for those in poverty are some of the priorities he listed.



Both men present themselves as a mayor for the common person, and recent polls show Adams ahead in his race against Sliwa. Despite that, Adams says he has no plans to celebrate early.

“You don’t give up the game in the ninth inning,” Adams said.

After eight days of early voting, nearly 135,000 people have already cast their ballots, according to the New York City Board of Elections.