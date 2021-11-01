Adams, Sliwa make their final pushes in NYC race for mayor

New York Elections

NEW YORK — As the clock ticked down, mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa both made final pushes to convince voters that they were the right men to replace Bill de Blasio as New York City’s leader.

Sliwa, who was hit by a cab just days ago, faces an uphill battle. Adams is widely favored in the heavily Democratic city.

Former Gov. George Pataki was out Monday with Sliwa. The pair campaigned together on a float in Manhattan.

“I can do it,” Sliwa said. “George Pataki did it, and who amongst you can’t say we were better off to have George Pataki as our governor for 12 years?”

In his last full day of campaigning, Sliwa tried to tie Adams to de Blasio.

Adams, meanwhile, said he wasn’t taking his lead in the polls for granted. He brushed off attacks from Sliwa.

“I don’t want New Yorkers to be fooled,” Adams said. “We made that mistake with Donald Trump; we thought it couldn’t happen and we saw what happened. We’re not going to make that mistake again.”

