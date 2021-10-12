Adams, Sliwa hit campaign trail with veiled swings at each other

New York Elections

Three weeks before the general election for New York City mayor, Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa both spent part of their day Tuesday connecting with voters.

Adams stopped by the urban farm run by The Campaign Against Hunger along Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, where he shared his plan to promote greater access to fresh produce across the city. 

“We can show people how to grow food in their backyards, we can show people how to grow food on their rooftops,” Adams said. “Our children have grown up thinking ketchup is a vegetable; we need to change this mindset.”

As Mayor, Adams said he would create a database to monitor and ensure there’s fair access to nutritious food throughout the city. 

Curtis Sliwa stopped in Upper Manhattan where he unveiled his new platform, Democrats for Sliwa, saying “there are a number of men and women from throughout the city who have said they just are not on board with their candidate, Eric Adams.”

Sliwa also called out Adams, insisting his Democratic rival avoids him on the campaign trail. 

Gotham Gazette Executive Editor Ben Max explained, “Adams knows, he seems to be in a comfortable position, so he doesn’t want to engage too much.”

Adams fired back Tuesday saying if Sliwa “wants to participate in the circus, that’s fine. I’m just not buying the tickets. I’m focused on this city.”

