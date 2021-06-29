Board of Elections appears to delete latest NYC mayoral primary numbers after acknowledging discrepancy

Voters mark their ballots at Frank McCourt High School, in New York, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The final votes are set to be cast Tuesday in New York’s party primaries, where mayors, prosecutors, judges and city and county legislators will be on the ballot, along with other municipal offices. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — Just hours after New York City’s Board of Elections released ranked choice voting numbers showing a shrinking lead for mayoral contender Eric Adams, officials acknowledged a discrepancy in the ballot count.

Shortly after that, the results they’d posted to their site disappeared and a message read that unofficial results would be available starting Wednesday. The BOE did not explain why they removed the results.

On the day of the primary, the BOE showed just under 800,000 votes with 96.6 percent of scanners reporting; numbers released Tuesday — accounting only for in-person votes — showed 941,832 votes: a large jump considering the percentage of uncounted votes just days ago.

Adams’ campaign quickly questioned the numbers.

“The vote total just released by the Board of Elections is 100,000-plus more than the total announced on election night, raising serious questions,” his campaign said in an emailed statement. “We have asked the Board of Elections to explain such a massive increase and other irregularities before we comment on the Ranked Choice Voting projection.”

More than 100,000 absentee ballots also still need to be processed. The BOE asked New Yorkers to be patient.

“We are aware there is a discrepancy in the unofficial RCV round by round elimination report,” the BOE said. “We are working with our RCV technical staff to identify where the discrepancy occurred.”

Adams’ lead over former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia was about two percent based on the preliminary and unofficial tally released Tuesday.

“I have heard nothing that would make me question the Board of Elections to date,” Garcia said.