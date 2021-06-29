Adams holds small lead over Garcia after 1st ranked choice voting results in NYC mayoral race

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is ahead in the Democratic Primary for mayor after the NYC Board of Elections calculated who would win with only in person votes under the new ranked choice voting system.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was ahead by around 9% in preliminary 1st choice results released the evening of the primary. Tuesday’s final count showed he now edges out Kathryn Garcia by just over 2%.

The new ranked choice count includes about 800,000 in-person ballots cast by Democratic primary voters, including 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th choices. It excludes about 130,000 absentee ballots that are still being processed by the BOE.

How does ranked choice voting counting work?

The second to last round of counting showed Adams with 40.9%, former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio Maya Wiley with 29.3% and former Sanitation Commissioner Katheryn Garcia with 29.8%. In the final ranked choice count Adams had 51.1% and Garcia had 48.9%

Preliminary ranked choice voting results based on in-person voting. (PIX11)

Preliminary ranked choice voting results based on in-person voting. (PIX11)

Preliminary ranked choice voting results based on in-person voting. (PIX11)

This much closer result gives some hope to Garcia and Wiley. Both are counting on absentee ballots to propel them to victory.

“Democracy, as John Lewis said, is an act. And New York City residents engaged in one of the central acts of democracy! They voted,” Wiley said. “And they acted when they chose overwhelmingly to adopt ranked-choice voting. I said on election night, we must allow the democratic process to continue and count every vote so that New Yorkers have faith in our democracy and government. And we must all support its results.”

Monday began the process of scanning absentees into the BOE computer system. First, each one was opened under the careful observation of a Republican and Democrat, sometimes campaign observers keeping unofficial tallies.

A second ranked choice voting count including most of the absentee ballots will be released Tuesday, July 6. This second count will likely determine enough information to know the winner in most races, including the race for mayor.

The Board of Elections officials have promised final certified results during the week of July 12. It is after this date that absentee ballots eligible to be “cured” due to issues like a missing signature are due. Only the closes races should be undecided by the week of the 12th, including the Democratic race for Queens borough president, the Republican race for Staten Island borough president, along with few competitive City Council races.