2021 election: New York results

New York Elections
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

Election Day 2021: NYC mayoral race

Election Day: Other races to watch, proposals to vote for

Election Day 2021: The race for New Jersey governor

Political pundits weigh in on historic Election Day in NY, NJ

NYC mayoral candidates prepare for Election Day

Eric Adams makes final push in NYC mayor race

More New York Elections

PIX on Politics

NYC mayoral candidates sit down with PIX11

NYC mayoral race: Where Adams, Sliwa stand on key issues

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Eric Adams

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Curtis Sliwa

PIX11 poll: Adams far and away favorite to win mayor's race

PIX on Politics panel: Homestretch in NYC mayoral, NJ governor races

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter