NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces two serious allegations. Still, he revealed on Monday that he does not fear his potential political trouble will lead former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to become mayor.

Over the extended holiday weekend, a woman accused Adams in a civil lawsuit of sexually assaulting her back in 1993 while he worked for the city as a transit officer. She also said she worked for the city at the time.

Adams swiftly denied the allegations Thanksgiving day, saying he never even recalled meeting the woman who filed the lawsuit.

It is the second serious accusation in less than a month. The FBI is already investigating whether or not the Adams’ campaign took money from Turkish officials in exchange for favors.

Monday, the Mayor made only brief appearances and took no in-depth questions about either controversy.

Meanwhile, Cuomo, who himself resigned amidst a number of scandals, including alleged sexual misconduct, seems to be sending signals that he is ready to return to political life.

The mayor did not seem worried during a radio appearance on Monday.

“Andrew, the Former Governor is a good communicator with me, we speak often,” Adams said on Mega 97.9. “I do not see him running for Mayor. I think he’s looking at his next political move, and there’s a lot of things he could look at.”