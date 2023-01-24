NEW YORK (PIX11) — Congress is back in session with Republicans now holding the House of Representatives, ending the bicameral control the Democrats enjoyed for the last two years.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss what lies ahead in Washington and how it could affect everyday Americans.

Topics included the debate over raising the debt ceiling and, in the wake of two deadly mass shooting incidents in California in the span of three days, gun control measures.

Watch the interview in the video player.