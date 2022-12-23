MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island lawmaker on Friday proposed a “Campaign Honesty Bill” that would make it illegal for political candidates and elected officials to lie about certain aspects of their backgrounds.

The proposal, put forth by Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury), was explicitly tied in a news release to recent allegations that U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos lied about his résumé and life story.

The bill, championed in the news release as the first of its kind, would make it a misdemeanor in Nassau County for a candidate or officeholder to lie about their registered address, job history, education, or income.

Though the proposed law, if approved, would only cover Nassau County, Lafazan called on lawmakers at the state and federal level to consider similar measures.

The proposal comes as Santos, a Republican elected in November to represent a district including parts of Nassau County and Queens, faces mounting questions over his own claims about his background.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that it could find no records of Santos attending Baruch College or working for either Citigroup or Goldman Sachs, as he had claimed. The Times also found no record of the family wealth that Santos said allowed him to put $700,000 of his own money into his campaign — but did find that he was twice evicted for failing to pay his rent.

The Forward additionally reported on Wednesday that genealogy websites appear to contradict Santos’ claim that he had Jewish grandparents who fled Europe during World War II.

Following the Times report, Santos’ attorney issued a statement that, in part, called the allegation “defamatory” and an attempted “smear,” but did not refute its premise.

Santos himself has been largely silent since the first report, saying in a single Thursday tweet from his campaign’s account that he has “my story to tell and it will be told next week.”