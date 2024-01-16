MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams backed off many of the sweeping service cuts he said were partly pending to pay for the migrant crisis.

Last week, Adams had already begun rolling back some of the previous cuts to the NYPD, FDNY, Sanitation Department, and Schools.

He is citing better than expected tax returns and better management of the migrant crisis– as he announced, there would be no more cuts for now in his $109 billion budget.

“We balanced the budget without unduly burdening New Yorkers with massive tax hikes or service reductions,” Adams said.

The city will also be getting a lot of help from the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the federal government must get control of the border and pay back New York– but for now, she’s proposing $2.4 billion in new migrant funding in her executive budget.

This would be an increase over the $1.9 billion from last year. New York City will see other funding increases, including a combined $342 million more for schools.

“We’re doing this not just because it’s the right thing to do for the migrants and New York,” Hochul said. “But because companies won’t do business in New York City if there are thousands sleeping on the streets.”

The state had said it would help the city with the migrants for some time, and the City Council has been saying the Mayor should expect more tax revenue for some time. Adams is facing questions about why he did not manage the city’s finances without scaring New Yorkers.

Adams said there will always be criticism and defended his administration’s handling of a difficult and unpredictable situation.