Lt. Gov. Benjamin in hot water? Arrest of political ally stokes questions

New York’s lieutenant governor has held the office for less than 90 days, but this week, Brian Benjamin is already facing controversy.

Benjamin faces question about the background check paperwork he completed for the governor’s office prior to his appointment, as well as questions about a former political ally who was arrested late last week.

The man was arrested on wire fraud and identity theft charges; a donation was made to Benjamin’s campaign in the name of his toddler grandson.

There are also new questions about the vetting process Benjamin went through to become Gov. Kathy Hochul’s chief deputy, with a report from the New York Daily News claiming he made inaccurate statements on his background check.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said: “The Lieutenant Governor inadvertently missed a question on the questionnaire and will file an amendment to ensure it is completed. He answered the remainder of the questionnaire honestly but plans to re-review it in the interest of thoroughness and transparency.”