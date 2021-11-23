Lt. Gov. Benjamin in hot water? Arrest of political ally stokes questions

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York’s lieutenant governor has held the office for less than 90 days, but this week, Brian Benjamin is already facing controversy.

Benjamin faces question about the background check paperwork he completed for the governor’s office prior to his appointment, as well as questions about a former political ally who was arrested late last week.

The man was arrested on wire fraud and identity theft charges; a donation was made to Benjamin’s campaign in the name of his toddler grandson.

There are also new questions about the vetting process Benjamin went through to become Gov. Kathy Hochul’s chief deputy, with a report from the New York Daily News claiming he made inaccurate statements on his background check.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said: “The Lieutenant Governor inadvertently missed a question on the questionnaire and will file an amendment to ensure it is completed. He answered the remainder of the questionnaire honestly but plans to re-review it in the interest of thoroughness and transparency.” 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PIX on Politics

PIX panelists discuss Hochul’s in-office push; NY attorney general and governor candidates

CM Brannan talks City Council’s top priorities in 2022

Suffolk DA-elect Ray Tierney talks gangs, guns and bail reform

New York redistricting efforts aim to be apolitical — but are they?

Rep. Ritchie Torres breaks down what infrastructure plan means for New York

One-on-one with Manhattan Borough President-elect Mark Levine

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter