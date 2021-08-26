Live: Gov. Hochul announces NY Sen. Brian Benjamin as new lieutenant governor

Transition of Power

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her choice for lieutenant governor.  

Hochul scheduled a “special announcement” with Benjamin in his Harlem district Thursday afternoon.

A person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday said Hochul had selected fellow Democrat Benjamin for her No. 2.

“This is a secret, you don’t know what I’m going to say, right?” Hochul said jokingly.

Benjamin would become the state’s second Black lieutenant governor — Hochul, herself, became New York’s first female governor.

Hochul took office Tuesday after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo amid a sexual harassment scandal. Benjamin grew up in Harlem as the son of Caribbean immigrants and earned his master’s of business administration from Harvard Business School. He has focused on criminal justice reform as a state lawmaker.

