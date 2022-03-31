BATH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A state supreme court judge in Steuben County has ruled in favor of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of newly elected voting maps. The redistricting maps were approved in February, but the state legislature is now ordered to draw new maps.

In his ruling, the judge said the maps were drawn with political bias and cannot be used for any upcoming elections, including the gubernatorial primary in June. The lawsuit, filed by 14 Steuben County residents, claimed the new maps were “undeniably politically gerrymandered” after four republican seats were knocked out by the maps.

The State Senate and Assembly passed the redistricting maps after the Independent Redistricting Commission failed to present one single set of maps to state lawmakers. The commission was made up of five Democrats and five Republicans.

State and federal district lines are redrawn every 10 years based on new census data. New York state lost a congressional seat in the 2020 Census.

The judge is giving state lawmakers until April 11 to draw and pass a new set of maps. If they do not do so, the judge will hire what he called a “neutral expert” to draw them at the state’s expense.