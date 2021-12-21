Incoming mayor withholding details of COVID strategy so far

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY — Mayor-elect Eric Adams is postponing his big indoor immigration ceremony, but refused to go into any detail about other health safety measures he will be rolling out after he takes over City Hall on Jan. 1.

“Jan. 1 we are going to swear in and execute our plan,” Adams said. “It’s a combination of technology, combination of law enforcement agencies. I’m going to roll out my plan. I’m not going to feed into the desire to say: ‘Eric do you agree or disagree with mayor?’ That is not happening.”

There was no clarification of the color-coded COVID alert system Adams mentioned Monday. He would not say if he will require the city’s one million public school children to get a COVID test before returning to class from their holiday break Jan. 3.

Adams did not say if he would let thousands of city office workers go back to working remotely party of the time, which so far Mayor Bill de Blasio has refused to do.

“There is one mayor right now in the city,” Adams said. “I speak with him three times a day.  The plan consists of what he announced today, which I support, incentives for booster shots. That plan is mandatory vaccination for those who are employees of the city.”

Adams continues to focus for the most part on other parts of his agenda, including appointing the city’s first ever Latino department of transportation commissioner— current Inwood Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez.

So what is the Adams message and plan for those worried about the actual pandemic right now?  Basically, he is telling New Yorkers to trust him.

“The city is going to be in great hands with Eric Adams,” said Adams. “I’m going to get us through COVID. I’m going to get us through the economic crisis. I’m going to make sure the city recovers.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PIX on Politics

Brooklyn borough president-elect discusses new mayor, solitary confinement, COVID

NYPD chief of transportation talks 1st woman commissioner, ‘Color of the Day’ podcast

NY governor hopeful Rob Astorino slams new indoor mask mandate

NJ Sen. Booker talks COVID, mask mandates, Build Back Better

PIX on Politics panel: A look at omicron and NY governor’s race

NY Rep. Yvette Clarke talks omicron threat, Build Back Better plan

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter