NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rep. Gregory Meeks, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss issues including the response to a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down by the military over the weekend.

The handling of the issue has left lawmakers divided, with Democrats praising the Biden administration’s response, and Republicans saying that the balloon should have been downed sooner after its presence was detected on Thursday.

“I stand with the military,” said Meeks, a Democrat representing parts of Queens in Congress. “The Republicans seem to be playing politics, but the experts in this — when to take it down, how to take it down — would be within the direction of the military.”

Meeks also touched on House Republicans voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the committee over comments deemed antisemitic by GOP leaders, the continuing controversy around Republican New York Rep. George Santos, and the nationwide epidemic of gun violence.

Watch the full interview in the video player.