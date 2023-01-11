NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped by an early education classroom in the Bronx on Wednesday as the state takes new steps to make child care more affordable and more accessible.

“I really want this to be a clear statement of our priorities as a state,” Hochul said during a press conference inside the Bronx Children’s Museum.

Previously, New York families had to earn $83,000 per year or less to qualify for state child care assistance, but now families can earn $93,000 annually and qualify.

“That alone will make over 113,000 families more eligible. This will help more people,” Hochul said.

Hochul said the state is working to speed up the child care assistance application process, and families that have already been approved for other public benefits will now automatically qualify.

Bronx mom Angela Torres praised the governor’s efforts. She previously had an infant and a toddler in child care at the same time.

“I’m really excited for this new plan because when you have children it does become a choice that you have to make, how is it that we are going to be able to manage?” Torres said.