ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A seemingly perfect storm of external factors – including the pandemic – now has Gov. Kathy Hochul and other elected officials moving to rein in the current rules on cashless bail reform.

Hochul has reportedly authored a new 10-point plan pushing for several changes, which would, among other things, re-institute bail as an option for some crimes and give judges more discretion to consider “dangerousness” in certain cases. The plan was first reported by the New York Post.

The changes, which will reportedly be included in Hochul’s next budget proposal, could also affect the “Raise the Age” law, which determines what age a juvenile can be charged criminally as an adult.

Bail reform became a reality in an attempt to level the playing field between defendants who have access to financial resources to make bail and the thousands of accused – often Black and Brown – defendants who do not.

What others are saying

Key voices on both sides of the issue are now calling out the governor – for different reasons. Congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin accused Hochul of pandering to criminal justice advocates.

“She only wants to apply the discretion standard to the ‘most serious felonies,’ but she doesn’t even define what those felonies are. So clearly an effort to try to thread a very small needle, and the public in this state is asking for far more to be done,” said Zeldin.

Mayor Eric Adams expressed support for the Hochul plan. “The governor’s proposal includes significant steps, which I have advocated for, that would make New York safer, while not undoing important reforms,” Adams said in a statement. “It is a big step forward that these proposals are being discussed at the highest level in Albany, and I am grateful to the governor and the legislature for their partnership.”

New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman said, “This is time to remember that justice requires a fair shake to people who are charged with a crime. It’s not OK to put the government’s finger on the scales of justice and say, ‘Well, we have too much crime, so we don’t want people to have a fair shake.’”