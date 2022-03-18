ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York conservatives and liberals have both sounded off against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed changes to the state’s bail law, with some liberals saying the law should remain the way it is and some conservatives saying the governor’s reforms don’t go far enough.

“What I saw in that plan should scare everybody,” Public advocate Jumaane Williams said during a press conference Friday.

“If you’re not going to dive in and be wholehearted and sincere about it, don’t touch it,” Republican State Sen. Alexis Weik said of the governor’s reforms.

As first reported by the New York Post, Hochul now wants to expand the list of crimes eligible for bail, give judges more discretion to order bail and allow police to arrest people for minor repeat offenses.

The governor is hoping to get her public safety plan passed through the state legislature as part of the ongoing budget negotiations in Albany.

PIX11 News reached out to the governor’s office requesting more detail. In a statement, they said, “As the Governor has said consistently since becoming Governor, she does not negotiate in public.”